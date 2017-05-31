Gov. Larry Hogan lets brewery bill become law while voicing concerns

Gov. Larry Hogan recognizes the business potential of having Guinness open a brewery and taproom in Baltimore County, but he is urging legislators to take a deeper look at brewery legislation going forward.

House Bill 1283, which raises barrel limits for brewery taprooms but brings with it additional limitations, was passed by the General Assembly in April. Hogan let it become law by not signing the bill last week to recognize both the positives of Guinness and the negative impacts on the rest of the Maryland craft brewers.

In a letter to House Speaker Michael E. Busch last Friday, Hogan said he wants Diageo Beer Co. USA, the parent company of Guinness, to be able to open its business, which is why he did not veto the bill. But other issues remain that could have a negative effect on the entire industry in the state.

“This legislation clears the way for Diageo to open a brewery in Baltimore County for their Guinness brand beer, which is a welcome economic development project,” Hogan…