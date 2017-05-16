Exclusive: Local restaurant deal app raises $4.8 million on heels of expansion, product revamp

Bethesda-based restaurant discount app Spotluck has closed a $4.8 million Series A funding round led by New York-based venture fund Jobi Capital, Spotluck CEO Cherian Thomas said Monday.

Warrenton, Virginia-based New Dominion Angels and Texas-based Rank Capital Group, an existing investor, also participated in the round.

The money will be used to expand the app’s current markets — Greater Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York — and to add in-app payments to the technology, Thomas said.

“It’s a full-tech play, and so it’s not going to be easy, it’s an interesting roadmap, but if it was easy, everybody would do it,” Thomas said. “So we’re up for the challenge.”

The startup, which partners with local restaurants to provide users discounts during slower periods, raised $2 million in seed financing in October 2015, followed by another $1.8 million in a seed extension round. The company has raised $8.6 million to date.

Users who download the app…