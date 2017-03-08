Women in the boardroom: How Greater Washington stacks up

As corporate America grapples with the need for more gender diversity in its boardrooms, Greater Washington can give itself a pat on the back.

Only seven of the Washington region’s 50 largest publicly traded companies have all-male boards, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. And of the 43 public companies whose boards do have female representation — from General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) to Graham Holdings Co. (NYSE: GHC) to United Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: UTHR) to NeuStar Inc. (NYSE: NSR) — 31 have more than one.

Nationally, the percentage of women on boards hasn’t reached even 50 percent, said Rajshree Agarwal, director of the Ed Snider Center for Enterprise and Markets at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business. And that, too, was often with what was regarded as a “token woman” on the board — a trend Agarwal said is “definitely declining.”

“The fact that we have so many, that’s actually much higher than the national average…