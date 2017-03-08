4:03 pm, March 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Women in the boardroom:…

Women in the boardroom: How Greater Washington stacks up

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 8, 2017 2:57 pm 03/08/2017 02:57pm
Share

As corporate America grapples with the need for more gender diversity in its boardrooms, Greater Washington can give itself a pat on the back.

Only seven of the Washington region’s 50 largest publicly traded companies have all-male boards, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. And of the 43 public companies whose boards do have female representation — from General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) to Graham Holdings Co. (NYSE: GHC) to United Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: UTHR) to NeuStar Inc. (NYSE: NSR) — 31 have more than one.

Nationally, the percentage of women on boards hasn’t reached even 50 percent, said Rajshree Agarwal, director of the Ed Snider Center for Enterprise and Markets at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business. And that, too, was often with what was regarded as a “token woman” on the board — a trend Agarwal said is “definitely declining.”

“The fact that we have so many, that’s actually much higher than the national average…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Women in the boardroom:…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal