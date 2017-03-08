What will A Day Without A Woman look like in Washington?

Don’t be surprised if some female colleagues aren’t at work Wednesday — or if those who are present happen to be wearing red.

March 8 is International Women’s Day, and a number of women’s organizations are calling for A Day Without A Woman, in a move to demonstrate the economic power of females.

To take part, women are being asked to do some or all of the following:

Take the day off from work, both paid and unpaid. Refrain from shopping, with an exception being shopping at small, women- and minority-owned businesses. Wear red to show solidarity.

While the effort has been making the rounds of social media and news organizations, there hasn’t seemed to be much overall buzz in workplace conversations locally. It certainly hasn’t reached near the level of what was seen before and after the Women’s March in January or even A Day Without Immigrants in February. Though, the effort has already closed some school systems Wednesday, including Alexandria City Public Schools, Prince George’s…