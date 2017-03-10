WeWork to dole out millions in grants starting with D.C. competition

New York-based co-working giant WeWork Cos. is getting ready to dole out millions to startups in a series of competitions that will debut later this month in the District — and its looking to grow its membership in the process.

WeWork is planning to commit $20 million over the next year to entrepreneurs, nonprofits and artists all over the world with its Creator Awards. The pitching begins March 28 with a regional competition in D.C.

The competition is split into three categories: incubation applicants seeking to get ideas or projects off the ground can earn grants between $36,000 and $72,000; launch applicants seeking to bring their ideas to the market can earn awards between $72,000 and $180,000; and entrants in the scale category who are looking to grow their products and ideas can earn grants between $180,000 and $360,000.

WeWork isn’t seeking an equity stake or asking for repayment with the competition, either.

“We’re doing this to give back,” WeWork CEO Adam Neumann…