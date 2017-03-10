8:35 am, March 10, 2017
WeWork to dole out millions in grants starting with D.C. competition

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 10, 2017 7:59 am
New York-based co-working giant WeWork Cos. is getting ready to dole out millions to startups in a series of competitions that will debut later this month in the District — and its looking to grow its membership in the process.

WeWork is planning to commit $20 million over the next year to entrepreneurs, nonprofits and artists all over the world with its Creator Awards. The pitching begins March 28 with a regional competition in D.C.

The competition is split into three categories: incubation applicants seeking to get ideas or projects off the ground can earn grants between $36,000 and $72,000; launch applicants seeking to bring their ideas to the market can earn awards between $72,000 and $180,000; and entrants in the scale category who are looking to grow their products and ideas can earn grants between $180,000 and $360,000.

WeWork isn’t seeking an equity stake or asking for repayment with the competition, either.

“We’re doing this to give back,” WeWork CEO Adam Neumann…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

