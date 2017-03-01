Vienna’s Cel-Sci Corp. raises $1 million for head and neck cancer trial

Vienna-based drug company Cel-Sci Corp. raised $1 million from institutional investors in a direct offering of 10 million shares, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing this week shows.

Cel-Sci (NYSE MKT: CVM) said the proceeds will support its phase 3 clinical trial for Multikine, a drug candidate that treats advanced head and neck cancer, and general corporate purposes. Rodman & Renshaw, a unit of H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, acted as the placement agent for the offering.

The company also announced this week the New York Stock Exchange accepted its plan to return to compliance with the exchange’s listing standards. While the company’s disclosure didn’t reveal details about the plan, it said it had until June 11, 2018 to enact it with periodic reviews in between.

Cel-Sci received notice Dec. 9 that it was out of compliance after it reported a stockholders’ equity deficit as of June 30 and showed net losses in its five most recent fiscal years ending Sept. 30, 2015.

