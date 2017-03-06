This ‘Shark Tank’ startup’s ride was full of surprises. The latest? A $1M raise.

The company that lured in an investor from ABC’s “Shark Tank” after missing an opportunity to close a deal on the show has raised $1 million in funding, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Surprise Ride, an e-commerce site that offers educational activity kits for kids, had a bumpy ride before teaming up with shark Kevin O’Leary, who brought a $50,000 investment in exchange for a 2.5 percent stake.

But this is its first funding round since the startup appeared on the reality show in November 2013, when it was just three-months old. The total offering amount is $2 million, according to the filing.

Co-founders Donna and Rosy Khalife declined to comment for this story.

The sister entrepreneurs saw a big boost in business after their segment originally aired on national television, despite their leaving the show without a handshake. O’Leary told them they’d be legends because they missed a chance to work with Robert Herjavec, who pulled his deal from the…