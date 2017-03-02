Sneak peek: The Inclusive Innovation Incubator at Howard University

When Gavin Daniels designed the new incubator at Howard University, he wanted visitors to feel welcomed and rejuvenated.

Daniels, a principal at Wingate Hughes Architects PLLC, got the call about working on the Inclusive Innovation Incubator — or In3 for short — in August 2015. With the incubator slated for a soft opening in the next few weeks, work on the space is nearly done and he’s ready to show it off.

The incubator, 2301 Georgia Ave. NW, is positioned just across the block from Howard University’s campus and is nestled among the shops and businesses that line the street. That means students, workers and professionals crowd the streets at peak times.

“In a lot of ways there is a lot of stress outside this space,” Daniels said. “When I walk in these doors I feel relaxed, I feel refreshed, and I feel rejuvenated.”

Visitors are greeted by 22-foot ceilings, LED lighting that change colors depending on the event or occasion, colorful sound baffling to make sure noises don’t…