Scott Drewno is moving on from Wolfgang Puck, will start new restaurant group

Scott Drewno, the culinary mind behind one of D.C.’s most popular fine-dining restaurants, is moving on.

Drewno has been the executive chef at The Source by Wolfgang Puck for 10 years, bringing his take on Asian cuisine to tourists and politicos alike. (Valerie Jarrett, top aide to former President Barack Obama, was a regular.) In all, Drewno was with the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group for 19 years.

Drewno’s next act is Fried Rice Collective, a new restaurant group he’s forming with with Chef Danny Lee of the Mandu restaurants and Drew Kim, one of the founders of Matchbox Food Group. There aren’t too many details at this point, though Drewno said in an statement that the three are “excited to collaborate together in creating unique concepts showcasing their individual backgrounds and experiences.”

The Source — located at 575 Pennsylvania Ave. NW — is one of D.C.’s most lucrative restaurants, pulling in $16 million a year on average. In 2015, Drewno took the restaurant through…