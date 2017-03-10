11:36 am, March 10, 2017
Washington Business Journal

Washington Business Journal

Old Town Alexandria’s BID effort has a timeline toward reality

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 10, 2017 11:00 am 03/10/2017 11:00am
Old Town Alexandria is hitting a new level in its quest to form a business improvement district: convincing more business owners, as well as city council, that businesses on the historic streets need a boost.

A BID would seem a natural fit for Old Town, which has countless little shops that could reap benefits in programming and amenities by banding together. It’s an idea that has been discussed before but now has new momentum, said Stephanie Landrum, president and CEO of the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership.

To start, BIDs are a relatively new idea in Virginia. Previous efforts in the last dozen years have fallen flat, she said.

“Twelve years ago, this was a still a relatively new idea in Virginia,” said Landrum. “It was too heavy of a lift and too difficult to explain.”

But in recent years, Georgetown and Capitol Hill in D.C., as well as Crystal City and Ballston in Arlington County, have been successful models for Old Town to follow, said Landrum.

The Old Town…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
