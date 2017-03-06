Old Post Office clock tower tours return, but the ground-floor is the place to be seen

The Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue is the place to see and be seen, to drink and dine, to tour, network and even eyeball the president’s top advisors — or the president himself, according to recent reports.

But first, the tours. The Washington Post reports that the National Park Service is once again offering public tours of the Old Post Office clock tower, visits that were halted roughly three years ago when the Trump Organization launched its $200 million building renovation.

While the Washington Monument is closed until at least 2019 for elevator repairs, the historic Old Post Office tower, at roughly 315 feet, is a fine second option for views of the nation’s capital. The trick: You’ll have to enter through the south entrance of the hotel building, the Post reports, near the Starbucks off 12th Street NW. Tours are offered Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4:30 p.m.

The Associated Press, meanwhile, reports that Trump’s $500 per…