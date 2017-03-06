8:30 am, March 6, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Old Post Office clock…

Old Post Office clock tower tours return, but the ground-floor is the place to be seen

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 6, 2017 8:00 am 03/06/2017 08:00am
Share

The Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue is the place to see and be seen, to drink and dine, to tour, network and even eyeball the president’s top advisors — or the president himself, according to recent reports.

But first, the tours. The Washington Post reports that the National Park Service is once again offering public tours of the Old Post Office clock tower, visits that were halted roughly three years ago when the Trump Organization launched its $200 million building renovation.

While the Washington Monument is closed until at least 2019 for elevator repairs, the historic Old Post Office tower, at roughly 315 feet, is a fine second option for views of the nation’s capital. The trick: You’ll have to enter through the south entrance of the hotel building, the Post reports, near the Starbucks off 12th Street NW. Tours are offered Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4:30 p.m.

The Associated Press, meanwhile, reports that Trump’s $500 per…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Old Post Office clock…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal