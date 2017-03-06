New addition proposed for Crystal House apartments

The owner of Crystal House apartments in Crystal City wants to expand.

Roseland Residential Trust, the multifamily arm of Mack-Cali Realty Corp., has filed plans with Arlington County for new construction at 1900 S. Eads St., near the intersection of Eads and 18th Street.

The new 252-unit building — to be called Crystal House III — would be adjacent to Crystal House I (426 units) and Crystal House II (402 units). Crystal City got its name from the original Crystal House, which featured a large crystal chandelier in its lobby.

The building would be constructed on what is now a surface parking lot; no rezoning is necessary. Mack-Cali acquired the two 12-story buildings and 18 acres from AvalonBay in 2013 for $263.5 million. The sale came just months after Archstone, which owned the buildings but not the land, cut a deal to buy the land and eventually sold its portfolio to AvalonBay.

Roseland’s proposal calls for a five-story building, as well as a two-level underground parking garage…