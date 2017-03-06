5:29 am, March 6, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » New addition proposed for…

New addition proposed for Crystal House apartments

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 6, 2017 5:00 am 03/06/2017 05:00am
Share

The owner of Crystal House apartments in Crystal City wants to expand.

Roseland Residential Trust, the multifamily arm of Mack-Cali Realty Corp., has filed plans with Arlington County for new construction at 1900 S. Eads St., near the intersection of Eads and 18th Street.

The new 252-unit building — to be called Crystal House III — would be adjacent to Crystal House I (426 units) and Crystal House II (402 units). Crystal City got its name from the original Crystal House, which featured a large crystal chandelier in its lobby.

The building would be constructed on what is now a surface parking lot; no rezoning is necessary. Mack-Cali acquired the two 12-story buildings and 18 acres from AvalonBay in 2013 for $263.5 million. The sale came just months after Archstone, which owned the buildings but not the land, cut a deal to buy the land and eventually sold its portfolio to AvalonBay.

Roseland’s proposal calls for a five-story building, as well as a two-level underground parking garage…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » New addition proposed for…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal