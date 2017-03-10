Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson: ‘You have to be willing to express an opinion or no one will ever listen’

Editor-in-Chief Doug Fruehling sat down March 2 with Marriott International Inc. CEO Arne Sorenson, roughly one year after Marriott, just weeks away from closing its multibillion-dollar purchase of Starwood Hotels & Resorts, had its bid upended by a Chinese company’s competing offer. What followed was weeks of anxiety before the rival, Anbang Insurance, dropped out. Marriott closed the deal in September. Here’s a transcript of the talk, edited for space and clarity.

You looked an Starwood early in 2015 and decided against making an offer. What changed in the months that followed? Initially we had watched Starwood since its founding in the late ’90s and was impressed by the things like the W brand and the Starwood Preferred Guest program, had a lot of respect for the company. When we first looked at it in early 2015, the economics were a bit challenged because simply the price of Starwood stock, and because they were challenged we thought it’s an awful lot of work to see if we could…