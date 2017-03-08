Keeping federal agencies in D.C. becomes political football at House hearing

If it’s a federal government of the people, by the people, and for the people, why isn’t it located close to the people?

Republicans in a key House committee passed a nonbinding resolution Wednesday morning getting at the very heart of that question, but only after a heated debate that fell largely along party lines. That led Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., to call for a roll-call vote expected to be held later in the day.

“This resolution borders on the frivolous and laughable,” Norton said during the House Oversight and Government Reform’s business meeting. “It would have devastating impacts on the federal government, on the capital of the United States, and the national capital region.”

Wednesday’s vote was on a nonbinding resolution, introduced by Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, that expresses ” the sense of the House of Representatives that offices attached to the seat of Government should not be required to exercise their offices in the District of Columbia.”

