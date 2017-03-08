4:02 pm, March 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Keeping federal agencies in…

Keeping federal agencies in D.C. becomes political football at House hearing

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 8, 2017 2:39 pm 03/08/2017 02:39pm
Share

If it’s a federal government of the people, by the people, and for the people, why isn’t it located close to the people?

Republicans in a key House committee passed a nonbinding resolution Wednesday morning getting at the very heart of that question, but only after a heated debate that fell largely along party lines. That led Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., to call for a roll-call vote expected to be held later in the day.

“This resolution borders on the frivolous and laughable,” Norton said during the House Oversight and Government Reform’s business meeting. “It would have devastating impacts on the federal government, on the capital of the United States, and the national capital region.”

Wednesday’s vote was on a nonbinding resolution, introduced by Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, that expresses ” the sense of the House of Representatives that offices attached to the seat of Government should not be required to exercise their offices in the District of Columbia.”

While that might…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Keeping federal agencies in…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal