Here’s when D.C.’s cherry blossoms will be in peak bloom

It’s that time of year again, and unlike normal winters, it’s actually already been feeling like cherry blossom season.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival and the National Park Service released peak bloom predictions Wednesday, and the blossoms are expected to barely overlap with the festival itself: Peak bloom is expected to be March 14-17. The festival begins on March 20 and runs through April 16, with the National Cherry Blossom Parade planned for April 8.

The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang made its prediction earlier in the week, predicting peak bloom between March 15-19. Peak bloom is defined as when approximately 70 percent of the blossoms are out.

Predicting the peak is always tricky business. In 2016, warmer weather led to an early peak bloom prediction, but a cold snap in mid-March led those dates to be pushed back. In the past, the festival has moved around some event dates to accommodate the earlier blooms.

The festival typically brings more than 1.5 million visitors…