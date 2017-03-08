Here’s how much Big Ten tournament tickets will cost you on the resale market

The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament will make its Verizon Center debut Wednesday, and plenty of tickets are available on the resale market for the event’s 13 games over the next five days.

According to event ticket aggregator TicketIQ, more than 16,000 passes for the tournament are available on the resale market. The average asking price for tickets to one of the tournament’s seven sessions is $172.29, according to TicketIQ. The average asking price for an all-session pass is $707, according to the site — though all-session passes can be purchased on the resale market for as low as $338.

Tickets to Wednesday’s preliminary games — Nebraska vs. Penn State and Ohio State vs. Rutgers — start as low as $5. Saturday’s semifinal games are the most in-demand contests of the tournament, with tickets fetching an average of $248 on the resale market, according to TicketIQ.

Maryland, which entered the Big Ten in 2014, is the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will start play in…