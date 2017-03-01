District businesses will see a raft of tax cuts in 2018

District residents and businesses will see a wave of tax cuts in 2018 and budget surpluses in the next few years, courtesy of better-than-expected economic growth, according to a February revenue estimate that the city’s chief financial officer sent Tuesday evening to Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson.

The tax cuts in question were “scheduled” by the D.C. Council in 2014 to kick in as revenue climbed. The District has already seen some of these tax cuts play out in the last two years.

But big jumps in sales tax, property tax and income tax collections in both 2017 and 2018 — not to mention a hotter economy — allow the approximately $100 million in tax cuts to be paid for in their entirety next year, instead of being phased in over the next few years, said District Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey DeWitt.

The tax cuts include:

Lowering the corporate rate to 8.25 percent, down from the current 9 percent and much lower than the 9.975 percent just a few…