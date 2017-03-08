2:33 pm, March 8, 2017
CSRA steps up small business courtship

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 8, 2017 2:05 pm 03/08/2017 02:05pm
Government IT firm CSRA Inc. (NYSE: CSRA) has begun to more aggressively court potential small business partners — continuing what has been a months long marketing effort to get the word out about the almost year-and-a-half old company.

On Tuesday, CSRA hosted 40 small-sized government contractors at its Falls Church headquarters to scope out potential partners and hunt for innovative technology companies, looking for those that can help bolster its IT services offerings to government customers.

“We want to be known as the best large business partner within the small business community,” said Asad Jabbar, the head of the company’s small business growth office that launched a few months ago.

“Best large business partner” is just the latest label CSRA is branding itself with — joining “$5 billion startup” and “next-gen IT company”— as the firm works to make its name more well-known. The company was created in November 2015 as a spinoff of Computer Science Corp.’s…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

