Children’s National Health System gets visit from Melania Trump

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 3, 2017 2:54 pm 03/03/2017 02:54pm
Children’s National Health System got its first visit from the Trump administration this week when first lady Melania Trump decided to swing by.

Trump paid a visit to the Northwest D.C. pediatric hospital on March 1, later tweeting about it. Trump was the first first lady get a tour the yet-to-open Bunny Mellon Healing Garden Dedicated to the First Ladies of the United States. The 7,200-square-foot garden atop the hospital is set to formally open later this spring.

“The first lady became aware of the garden and the fact that it is dedicated to the first ladies of the United States,” said Amy Goodwin, a spokeswoman for Children’s National. “She was interested in learning more about the garden and its role in patient experience and healing.”

Trump also visited New York-Presbyterian Hospital on Thursday. She has expressed interest in focusing on issues impacting women and children, saying she plans to take on the problem of cyber bullying.

Thank you for welcoming me @ChildrensHealth.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

