Cherry blossom peak delayed as winter returns this weekend

Plunging temperatures forecast for this weekend will delay the projected cherry blossom peak bloom period by five days, the National Park Service announced Wednesday.

Via Twitter, the NPS said the peak bloom will now fall in the March 19-22 range. Originally, the agency projected March 14-17, given the unusually warm February.

Cherry trees go through six stages on the way to peak bloom. As of Tuesday, per the Park Service, they were at “florets extended,” or the third stage.

While the temperature is expected to reach the upper 60s on both Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service forecasts highs in the low 50s on Friday, and no warmer than the mid-30s over the weekend. Overnight lows will dip in the 20s.

BLOOM WATCH UPDATE – Due to colder than avg forecast temps this weekend, the cherry blossom peak bloom is now projected for March 19-22.— National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 8, 2017

Cold snaps can play havoc with peak bloom dates.

