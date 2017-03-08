4:03 pm, March 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Cherry blossom peak delayed…

Cherry blossom peak delayed as winter returns this weekend

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 8, 2017 2:50 pm 03/08/2017 02:50pm
Share

Plunging temperatures forecast for this weekend will delay the projected cherry blossom peak bloom period by five days, the National Park Service announced Wednesday.

Via Twitter, the NPS said the peak bloom will now fall in the March 19-22 range. Originally, the agency projected March 14-17, given the unusually warm February.

Cherry trees go through six stages on the way to peak bloom. As of Tuesday, per the Park Service, they were at “florets extended,” or the third stage.

While the temperature is expected to reach the upper 60s on both Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service forecasts highs in the low 50s on Friday, and no warmer than the mid-30s over the weekend. Overnight lows will dip in the 20s.

BLOOM WATCH UPDATE – Due to colder than avg forecast temps this weekend, the cherry blossom peak bloom is now projected for March 19-22.— National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 8, 2017

Cold snaps can play havoc with peak bloom dates.

The National Cherry…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Cherry blossom peak delayed…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal