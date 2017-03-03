3:52 pm, March 3, 2017
​Massive Navy expansion may be easier said than done for U.S. shipbuilders

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 3, 2017 2:55 pm 03/03/2017 02:55pm
The shipyards of General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) are going to be busy if President Donald Trump follows through on his repeated pledges to massively increase the size of the Navy— but that won’t come without its challenges.

Increasing the fleet from 274 ships to 350, as Trump plans to do, might provide a revenue boost to the likes of General Dynamics. But it also entails some “operational risk,” according to a Thursday report from credit analyst firm Moody’s Investors Service Inc. The reason? “A build-up (let alone of such magnitude) has not occurred for many decades.”

I spoke with Bruce Herskovics, a senior analyst at Moody’s, about the big challenges the nation’s two shipbuilders will face in meeting Trump’s quota, and he said it largely comes down to the labor force.

Naval shipbuilding has slowed down so much in recent years that it even prompted Huntington Ingalls to close its shipyard in Avondale, Louisiana,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
