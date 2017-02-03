Will Rich named head of Delta Associates amid reorg, layoffs

David Weisel has resigned as CEO of Delta Associates as the D.C.-based research arm of Transwestern seeks to narrow its focus on multifamily publications and consulting.

Will Rich, senior vice president overseeing Delta Associates’ multifamily practice, has been named his replacement, Phil McCarthy, Transwestern executive managing director and mid-Atlantic market manager, said in an interview Friday.

“We’re reorganizing Delta and David is stepping down and Will Rich is going to be our new leader so we’re very excited,” McCarthy told me. “We’re really going to be focusing on our core business, and the core business of Delta is multifamily publications and high-quality strategic consulting.”

The change came a day after Delta Associates held its 20th annual TrendLines market update and two years after Weisel replaced company founder and CEO Greg Leisch at the helm of the research affiliate.

McCarthy said Weisel’s resignation, which was effective immediately, was an amicable parting of…