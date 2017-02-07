Why Bob Pinkard thinks it’s time to invest in D.C. real estate

Greater Washington’s office market is far from a bustling hub of leasing activity, with a vacancy rate hovering at about 14 percent, as the region continues to grapple with a host of factors including a shrinking federal footprint and a new presidential administration.

It’s a great time to invest, right?

It might seem counterintuitive, but commercial real estate veteran Bob Pinkard thinks so. D.C.’s office market is starting to show signs of recovery, and The Pinkard Group has launched a $25 million fund hoping to profit from those improving conditions.

“The fund is focused totally on Washington, and so you have to ask yourself, what are the opportunities today?” Pinkard said. “And we still see the value in certain product types, office being somewhat undervalued, but we may be at an inflection point and the whole political environment may put us one way or the other.”

Pinkard’s fund is double his last one, which was used for similar acquisitions. He said he hopes to benefit particularly…