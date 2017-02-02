White House to get a bigger, stronger and sharper fence — but not because of its new resident

The White House is getting an upgrade: a higher and stronger perimeter fence.

The National Capital Planning Commission on Thursday approved the National Park Service’s and U.S. Secret Service’s design guidelines for the new fence. The proposal has been in the works for months and has nothing to do with its new resident, President Donald Trump, NCPC said.

It does, however, have to do with security in general as the White House fence is occasionally jumped by intruders, most recently in November 2015. The Secret Service said the upgrades are the first step in improving the security perimeter at the entire complex.

The fence last got some temporary upgrades in 2015 (after two breaches in 2014), including steel points bolted to the top of the metal posts on the north and south end of the grounds in 2015.

The final design includes recommendations made in earlier preliminary reviews. These include use of 12-inch “pencil point” anti-climb spikes at the top of the fence; use of vertical…