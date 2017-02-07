10:56 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » What are the secrets…

What are the secrets to closing the biggest real estate deals in Washington?

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 7, 2017 5:28 pm 02/07/2017 05:28pm
Share

What does it take to close some of the biggest deals of the year?

Washington Business Journal Editor-in-Chief Doug Fruehling will ask some of the players involved in the biggest leases and sales of 2016 during our first Real Estate Dealmakers event of the year this Thursday evening.

But we spent a few minutes with them ahead of time to get a sneak preview of some of their insights from this year’s dealmaking.

Here’s what our dealmakers said about the surprising turns that awaited them as they worked to bring each deal to fruition.

You can catch up on all of the biggest leases and sales of 2016 on Friday, when we publish lists of the top 25 in this week’s print edition.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » What are the secrets…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal