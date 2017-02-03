Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quits Trump advisory council after backlash

Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Travis Kalanick has quit President Donald Trump’s economic advisory council, he said in an email to employees Thursday, after a week of backlash around the world caused thousands of consumers to delete the company’s app.

“Earlier today I spoke briefly with the president about the immigration executive order and its issues for our community,” Kalanick wrote in the email. “I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council. Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that.”

A spokesperson for Uber confirmed Kalanick’s departure and the contents of the email.

Kalanick faced a wave of criticism this week after Uber was falsely accused of breaking the picket lines of a taxi strike at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, a report which quickly went viral on social media and lead to thousands of users deleting their Uber…