Two D.C. hotels make U.S. News Top 10 list

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 3, 2017 5:44 pm 02/03/2017 05:44pm
Two D.C. hotels — the Jefferson and the Hay-Adams — landed coveted spots in the top 10 of U.S. News & World Report’s list of 2017 Best Hotels released Thursday.

Also in the top 100: The Ritz-Carlton Tysons was No. 29, the Four Seasons was No. 34 and The Inn at Little Washington was No. 78.

New York City is home to the most Gold Badge winners on the overall list. The Big Apple had 23 Gold Badge winners, while Las Vegas came in second with 11 and Los Angeles placed third with 10.

The Langham in Chicago landed the honor of being named the best overall hotel in the U.S. Langham Hotels & Resorts’ website says it has seven U.S. properties. The Langham Huntington, in Pasadena, California, was the second in the group to earn a Gold Badge, and its hotels in Boston and New York also made the full list.

Hotels awarded a Gold Badge in the U.S. were three times more likely to offer infinity pools, free fitness classes and free kids clubs than other ranked hotels. The rankings evaluate more…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

