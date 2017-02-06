Trump’s tough talk on federal workforce puts Greater Washington in the crosshairs

With promises to eliminate waste and redundant positions throughout the federal bureaucracy, Donald Trump’s arrival in Washington, D.C., has no doubt sent a shiver through the spines of millions of federal government workers. Much of the Greater Washington region is bracing for federal cuts or a wholesale change to how the federal government operates.

An American City Business Journals analysis of government data indicates that the nation’s 2.8 million federal workers account for around 2 percent of the nonfarm U.S. workforce. That ratio’s remained relatively steady for the past five years.

But some U.S. regions are more dependent on federal employment than others, as highlighted by Bureau of Labor Statistics figures breaking out total federal employment in the 149 largest metropolitan statistical areas in the country.

The Greater Washington MSA has by far the largest number of federal workers, with 374,300 federal employees accounting for 11.4 percent of the local workforce. The Sierra…