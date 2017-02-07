This marijuana company just broke ground on a facility in Prince George’s County. Here are the details.

Medical marijuana company Holistic Industries LLC recently began work on a 72,471-square-foot, two-story warehouse in Capitol Heights, where it plans to begin operations this summer.

Holistic Industries received pre-approval for growing and processing medical marijuana in August by the Natalie M. LaPrade Medical Cannabis Commission to participate in the state’s nascent marijuana industry. The state selected just 15 companies to grow medical marijuana and another 15 to process it.

The company must now work to complete the next stage of requirements in the licensing process. It expects to have medicinal cannabis available in late 2017.

Holistic Industries is led by CEO Josh Genderson, who is the owner of Schneider’s of Capitol Hill Fine Wines and Spirits. He is also general manager of D.C.-based medical marijuana grower-processor businesses Holistic Remedies and Organic Wellness.

