These are the 25 top-ranked elementary schools in Greater Washington

The D.C. area has long been called one of the country’s best places to live, attractive to many because of its job opportunities and quality of life, for government and for business, for the suburbs and the city.

Another draw? Its strong school systems.

Sure, the region is home to a number of high schools that garner impressive reputations. But quality education, for many, starts much, much earlier.

So, we took a look at rankings from Pittsburgh-based Niche.com Inc. of the best public elementary schools in the U.S. Surprisingly, Greater Washington doesn’t have any representation in the country’s top 100, but it’s not lacking for top-notch elementary schools.

In the above gallery, we highlight the region’s top 25 public elementary schools for 2017 based on their own letter grades. Niche graded each school for academics (i.e. assessment proficiency), teachers (i.e. salary, absenteeism, state test results), culture and diversity (i.e. racial and economic diversity) and overall…