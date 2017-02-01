The war of 1812 is over for Monday Properties’ Tim Helmig

Monday Properties had a healthy amount of steam heading into 2017, having inked more than 450,000 square feet of leases the year before in its Rosslyn portfolio with well-known tenants including Eastern Foundry, Grant Thornton LLP and Regus.

But there was still a very big void: 1812 N. Moore St., the tallest building in Greater Washington.

The speculatively developed office tower, rising 35 stories and measuring 537,000 square feet, delivered in late 2013 and still awaited its first tenant as the new year dawned. While that might have seemed an achingly long time to keep the lights and air conditioning on in an otherwise empty building, Monday President Tim Helmig never lost faith. Patience turned out to be a virtue, and in the end, it took a little more than three months of negotiations to fill the void.

Helmig and Monday Properties initiated talks with Nestlé S.A. in October and, on Wednesday the Swiss-based company announced plans to lease up to 250,000 square feet in the building…