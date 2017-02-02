5:31 am, February 4, 2017
The massive economic impact of hospitals on Greater Washington

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 2, 2017 12:27 pm 02/02/2017 12:27pm
Hospitals in the District proper generated more than $5.5 billion in economic impact and directly employed nearly 28,000 people in 2015, a recent American Hospital Association report found.

The report, which took a look at the economic impacts of hospitals nationwide, found hospitals directly employed more than 5.7 million people in 2015, supported more than 10 million additional jobs and had a $2.8 trillion economic impact in the U.S.

Here’s a look at what the AHA report found in Greater Washington:

In the District: Hospitals employed 27,696 in full- and part-time jobs and contributed to creating an additional 11,236 jobs, making up about 5 percent of total employment in the District. Hospital payroll and benefits topped $2.2 billion and hospitals purchased $4.3 billion in goods and services from other businesses. In Virginia: Hospitals employed 125,674 in full- and part-time jobs and contributed to an additional 136,017 jobs, making up about 7 percent of total employment in Virginia.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

