The Affordable Care Act’s (possibly final) enrollment figures are in for D.C., Maryland

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 1, 2017 6:29 pm 02/01/2017 06:29pm
The numbers for Affordable Care Act enrollment for 2017 are in for marketplaces in the District and Maryland.

Enrollment season ended Jan. 31. Despite uncertainty about the future of the ACA, the fourth and potentially final enrollment period under former President Barack Obama’s signature health reform law remained strong, officials said Wednesday.

On the District’s marketplace, D.C. Health Link, officials reported individual signups for private health plans reached 23,632 for the 2017 season. Enrollment was up 3 percent over 2016, which had a total of 22,912 signups. Of D.C.’s total enrollments, 7,179 people — or 30 percent — were new customers, officials said.

In Maryland, overall enrollment for individual seeking private plans in Maryland Health Connection reached 157,637, down about 3 percent from 162,652 in 2016. Of Maryland’s total enrollments, 62,979 people — or 40 percent — were new customers, officials said.

The Trump administration and members of Congress have already…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

