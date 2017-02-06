Tech roundup: UrbanStems expands and Revolution Growth invests in Groupon co-founders’ new company

Here’s a rundown of some of the latest tech news in Greater Washington:

D.C.-based Revolution Growth announced a $40 million investment in Uptake, a Chicago-based software platform that gives companies insight using predictive analytics. The company was started in 2014 by Groupon Inc. co-founders Brad Keywell and Eric Lefkofsky. Remember, Ted Leonsis, a partner in Revolution growth and owner of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, is an investor in Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN).

Gaithersburg-based Xometry, an on-demand manufacturing marketplace, secured $14.2 million from GE Ventures and Highland Capital Partners. That brings the startup to a total $23 million in raised capital. The company has more than 4,000 customers and a nationwide manufacturing network, which companies can access on-demand for their manufacturing needs.

Arlington-based education company Hobsons announced the acquisition of RepVisits, a platform that connects high school counselors with college admissions representatives.…