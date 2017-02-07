Social Tables CEO wants to rally D.C.’s tech companies against Trump’s immigration order

The whole world is looking at Washington, D.C., right now — and Social Tables CEO Dan Berger thinks it’s time to act.

Berger is asking top tech executives in the D.C. area to meet up for a town hall and discuss President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“We live in a city that the entire world is watching. I don’t think we can do so idly,” Berger said. “I am not saying bring out the pitchforks but I am saying, ‘How can we get involved?'”

Berger already has more than 20 RSVPs to his Feb. 10, invitation-only town hall, where he hopes to hammer out some common beliefs and possible actions — not so much a platform but a common set of principles, he said.

“I don’t know what will come out of it. The first step is discovery and understanding and hearing people out,” Berger said.

The immigration order sparked widespread protests since its implementation in January. Large portions of it are currently on…