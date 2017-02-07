11:02 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Social Tables CEO wants…

Social Tables CEO wants to rally D.C.’s tech companies against Trump’s immigration order

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 7, 2017 2:46 pm 02/07/2017 02:46pm
Share

The whole world is looking at Washington, D.C., right now — and Social Tables CEO Dan Berger thinks it’s time to act.

Berger is asking top tech executives in the D.C. area to meet up for a town hall and discuss President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“We live in a city that the entire world is watching. I don’t think we can do so idly,” Berger said. “I am not saying bring out the pitchforks but I am saying, ‘How can we get involved?'”

Berger already has more than 20 RSVPs to his Feb. 10, invitation-only town hall, where he hopes to hammer out some common beliefs and possible actions — not so much a platform but a common set of principles, he said.

“I don’t know what will come out of it. The first step is discovery and understanding and hearing people out,” Berger said.

The immigration order sparked widespread protests since its implementation in January. Large portions of it are currently on…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Social Tables CEO wants…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal