Send lawyers and money: Reston Town Center merchants organize for potential battle with Boston Properties

A group of Reston Town Center merchants is exploring legal options and gathering cash to investigate whether it has a case against town center owner Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP), whose new paid parking system has led to what retailers say is a noticeable drop in business.

Attorneys spoke to about three dozen Reston Town Center store owners, managers and residential tenant association representatives at an organizing meeting on Monday. Tensions have been high and customers and receipts low since paid parking went into effect there Jan. 3.

While counsel has not yet been retained, representatives from D.C.’s Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman PC were at Monday’s meeting to offer advice on the next steps.

“It is apparent this is a big problem,” said attorney Paul Thaler. “We’re not ready to launch a lawsuit; we need to look at the leases and then try and figure out strategy.”

“Boston Properties obviously is going to have high-powered attorneys,” he continued. “The roll out of the…