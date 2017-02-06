3:01 pm, February 7, 2017
Salient CRGT acquisition propels company to $500 million in revenue

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 6, 2017 4:30 pm 02/06/2017 04:30pm
Fairfax-based government IT services firm Salient CRGT Inc. just got bigger, with an acquisition announced Monday propelling the company to more than half a billion dollars in yearly revenue.

Salient CRGT has signed an agreement to purchase Springfield-based Information Innovators Inc., known as Triple-I, an IT services company that specializes in federal health care, enterprise-wide IT and cloud and agile services. It adds about $200 million a year in annual revenue to the company’s top line.

Terms were not disclosed.

The deal will expand Salient CRGT’s already diverse portfolio that an executive once described to me as a “mile wide and an inch deep.”

The company primarily helps agencies modernize IT systems and provides agile software development services. Customers already include the Pentagon, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, the Patent and Trademark Office, the Department of Housing and Urban Development,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

