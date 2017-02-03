12:49 am, February 5, 2017
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Washington Business Journal

Reston Town Center merchants push back on paid parking

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 3, 2017 2:24 pm 02/03/2017 02:24pm
Big Bowl Vice President Aaron Mervis said he has watched his receipts shrink since Jan. 3, when Boston Properties Inc. began charging $2 an hour for parking at Reston Town Center.

“It’s painful,” the restaurant executive said of the loss of business. “We are certainly down 10 to 20 percent over this time last year. It’s been disastrous for restaurants and retailers. Traffic is down; sales are down. Some are down up to 50 percent.”

Mervis is one of the organizers of a merchants’ meeting at Reston Town Center on Monday. He hopes others will join him in pooling money to pursue legal action against town center owner Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP).

After 26 years of free parking, Boston Properties began using an app-based system to deter commuters from using some of the town center’s 7,000 garage spaces as daily parking for the Wiehe-Reston East Metro station, located more than a mile away.

Some patrons say the app is confusing, as are the validation options (not all stores…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Washington Business Journal