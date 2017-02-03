5:12 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Report: Advisory Board interviewing…

Report: Advisory Board interviewing banks for potential sale

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 3, 2017 8:02 am 02/03/2017 08:02am
Share

The Advisory Board Co. is said to be interviewing banks and financial advisers this week to help it consider some strategic options — including a potential sale, according to Bloomberg.

The D.C.-based health and education consultancy could have some difficulty securing a single buyer, according to the report, because the whole business does not have many peers. The Advisory Board may attract bidders from tech, education and health care sectors, according to the report.

The company is not focused exclusively on a sale, according to the report, which is based on anonymous sourcing.

Elliott Management Corp., a New York-based hedge fund with a penchant for boardroom activism, purchased an 8.3 percent stake in the company last month. The company, led by Paul Singer, said in a regulatory filing it would look to engage the company’s board in “opportunities to maximize shareholder value.” Its stake purchase was pegged at about $130 million.

The Advisory Board and Elliott did not return requests…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Report: Advisory Board interviewing…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal