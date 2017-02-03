Report: Advisory Board interviewing banks for potential sale

The Advisory Board Co. is said to be interviewing banks and financial advisers this week to help it consider some strategic options — including a potential sale, according to Bloomberg.

The D.C.-based health and education consultancy could have some difficulty securing a single buyer, according to the report, because the whole business does not have many peers. The Advisory Board may attract bidders from tech, education and health care sectors, according to the report.

The company is not focused exclusively on a sale, according to the report, which is based on anonymous sourcing.

Elliott Management Corp., a New York-based hedge fund with a penchant for boardroom activism, purchased an 8.3 percent stake in the company last month. The company, led by Paul Singer, said in a regulatory filing it would look to engage the company’s board in “opportunities to maximize shareholder value.” Its stake purchase was pegged at about $130 million.

The Advisory Board and Elliott did not return requests…