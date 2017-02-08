10:45 am, February 8, 2017
Orbital sues DARPA over satellite-repair robot contract

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 8, 2017 8:11 am 02/08/2017 08:11am
Dulles-based Ortibal ATK Inc. is suing the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency over its plans to grant a contract to a Canadian company to build a space vehicle with robotic arms that can repair satellites in geosynchronous orbit.

Orbital ATK Inc. (NYSE: OA) filed a lawsuit Tuesday with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia alleging that DARPA’s Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellite (RSGS) program — launched last March — “violates long-standing principles of the U.S. National Space Policy, wastes taxpayer funds and benefits a foreign-owned corporation.”

Orbital ATK alleges that the DARPA program funds a potential competitor to build a technology that Orbital ATK has had to fund itself up to now. The company wants the court to deem DARPA in violation of stated federal policies and issue an injunction to halt the program.

The RSGS program seeks to build a satellite equipped with a robotic arm that would be used to service other satellites in…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

