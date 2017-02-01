Old Line Bank buying MoCo rival for $40.7M

Bowie-based Old Line Bank is buying Damascus Community Bank for $40.7 million in stock, according to an announcement Wednesday after the market closed.

The deal, just the latest in a long wave of bank consolidation, values privately held Damascus Community Bank at about $25.22 per share. The acquisition is expected to close in the middle of 2017.

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ: OLBK), the parent company of Old Line Bank, had about $1.7 billion in assets and 21 bank offices as of the end of 2016. DCB Bancshares Inc., the parent company of Damascus Community Bank, had $311 million in assets and six offices as of the end of 2016. The newly combined bank would have a total of about $2 billion in assets.

Old Line Bank is the No. 22 bank in Greater Washington based on metro-area deposits, with $961 million, putting it just behind Middleburg Bank (which is being purchased by Access Bank) and ahead of Revere Bank (which closed two acquisitions last year). Old Line Bank is currently trading at about…