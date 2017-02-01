5:38 am, February 3, 2017
Northrop Grumman opts against $16.3 billion Air Force trainer program

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 1, 2017 10:01 am 02/01/2017 10:01am
Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) no longer plans to submit a bid for the U.S. Air Force’s $16.3 billion T-X trainer replacement program, the company stated Wednesday in a joint announcement with Arlington-based BAE Systems Inc.

“The companies have decided not to submit a proposal for the T-X trainer program, as it would not be in the best interest of the companies and their shareholders,” the statement read.

The decision comes after both companies “carefully examined” the “requirements and acquisition strategy” described in the request for proposals released at the end of last year.

This move isn’t entirely unexpected. On an earnings call following Northrop’s release of annual financials last Thursday, CEO Wes Bush seemed noncommittal on how the Falls Church contractor would proceed on the trainer program’s request for proposals.

“We’re presently assessing the terms presented by that RFP to determine whether we see an appropriate business opportunity for us to submit a…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Washington Business Journal