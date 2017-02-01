Northern Virginia wasn’t the obvious choice for Nestle, exec says, but it was the right one

Paul Bakus has one message for the hundreds of employees who now work for Nestle S.A.’s U.S. headquarters in Glendale, California: Pack your bags, and seize the opportunity.

Nestlé officially announced plans Wednesday to shift its Glendale headquarters to Northern Virginia, where it has signed a long term lease with Monday Properties at 1812 N. Moore St. in Rosslyn.

The move is expected to take two years and bring about 750 jobs to the region, and Bakus, president of Nestlé Corporate Affairs based in D.C., said he wants as many of the Glendale-based employees who now hold those jobs to strongly consider moving east.

“It’s going to be a big adjustment, but we’re giving our employees, the vast majority of employees in southern California, the opportunity to come here, and we’re encouraging everybody to come,” said Bakus, who made the move from Northbrook, Illinois, to D.C. when he was promoted from president of the company’s pizza division in January 2014.

In the wake of Wednesday’s…