Nike, Wal-Mart and state retail associations band together to fight border tax

More than 100 companies, including some of the biggest names in corporate America, along with retail federations in Maryland and Virginia have banded together to form Americans for Affordable Products, a new group designed to fight a proposed import tax.

The group, launched Tuesday, plans a national advertising campaign to argue the tax would increase the prices of consumer staples, including food and gas.

The tax, also known as a border-adjustment tax, is part of the House Republican tax plan and seems to have the backing of President Donald Trump. Supporters argue it would protect American jobs by encouraging U.S. manufacturing.

Click here for the full list of Americans for Affordable Products group members

Americans for Affordable Products says it would harm working families by increasing costs of products by up to 20 percent.

“As a business owner who works every day to add value to my customers and serve the needs of families, I am deeply concerned about the border-adjustment…