Missouri real estate company fires back at CoStar suit

Blue Springs, Missouri-based Xceligent is taking action against a lawsuit filed by CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), one of the world’s largest commercial real estate data companies.

Xceligent has filed a motion to dismiss the suit, which alleges that the Blue Springs company participated in “brazen and widespread theft” of CoStar’s data and photos.

The D.C.-based CoStar filed the suit in December, and Xceligent claims the suit is “without merit” and “driven by anti-competitive fervor.” In its filing to dismiss, Xceligent called CoStar a “famously litigious” company that has a reputation of bullying competitors.

Among CoStar’s allegations: Xceligent republished without permission more than 9,000 photos from CoStar’s LoopNet affiliate, which markets real estate for lease or sale, including several it passed off as its own by removing CoStar’s logo from the images, according to the lawsuit. Xceligent operates competing websites CDX, a subscription-based database similar to CoStar’s own,…