5:30 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Missouri real estate company…

Missouri real estate company fires back at CoStar suit

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 2, 2017 11:19 am 02/02/2017 11:19am
Share

Blue Springs, Missouri-based Xceligent is taking action against a lawsuit filed by CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), one of the world’s largest commercial real estate data companies.

Xceligent has filed a motion to dismiss the suit, which alleges that the Blue Springs company participated in “brazen and widespread theft” of CoStar’s data and photos.

The D.C.-based CoStar filed the suit in December, and Xceligent claims the suit is “without merit” and “driven by anti-competitive fervor.” In its filing to dismiss, Xceligent called CoStar a “famously litigious” company that has a reputation of bullying competitors.

Among CoStar’s allegations: Xceligent republished without permission more than 9,000 photos from CoStar’s LoopNet affiliate, which markets real estate for lease or sale, including several it passed off as its own by removing CoStar’s logo from the images, according to the lawsuit. Xceligent operates competing websites CDX, a subscription-based database similar to CoStar’s own,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Missouri real estate company…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal