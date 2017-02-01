Meet the new executive in charge of Deloitte’s Greater Washington practice

Deloitte & Touche LLP has named Tamika Tremaglio to lead its massive Greater Washington practice, the largest accounting, consulting and audit operation in the region.

Tremaglio, previously a principal in Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP, is succeeding the outgoing Gary Tabach, who has held the position for about 12 years and is now retiring. You might remember Tabach made the Washington Business Hall of Fame in 2016.

Tremaglio is deeply familiar with the region, having been born in Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County in Maryland and then getting her bachelor’s in business administration from Mount Saint Mary’s University before earning her law degree at the University of Maryland School of Law and an MBA from the University of Baltimore.

She has been with Deloitte locally since 2010. Before that she was at Huron Consulting and KPMG.

At Deloitte, she’ll oversee 7,766 tax professionals, according to Washington Business Journal research, more than twice as many as PricewaterhouseCoopers…

