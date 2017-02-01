11:28 am, February 1, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Meet the new executive…

Meet the new executive in charge of Deloitte’s Greater Washington practice

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 1, 2017 8:00 am 02/01/2017 08:00am
Share

Deloitte & Touche LLP has named Tamika Tremaglio to lead its massive Greater Washington practice, the largest accounting, consulting and audit operation in the region.

Tremaglio, previously a principal in Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP, is succeeding the outgoing Gary Tabach, who has held the position for about 12 years and is now retiring. You might remember Tabach made the Washington Business Hall of Fame in 2016.

Tremaglio is deeply familiar with the region, having been born in Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County in Maryland and then getting her bachelor’s in business administration from Mount Saint Mary’s University before earning her law degree at the University of Maryland School of Law and an MBA from the University of Baltimore.

She has been with Deloitte locally since 2010. Before that she was at Huron Consulting and KPMG.

At Deloitte, she’ll oversee 7,766 tax professionals, according to Washington Business Journal research, more than twice as many as PricewaterhouseCoopers…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Meet the new executive…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal