5:35 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » McAuliffe: Trump travel ban…

McAuliffe: Trump travel ban has ‘chilling effect’ on business, says state lost two companies

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 1, 2017 1:36 pm 02/01/2017 01:36pm
Share

Two overseas companies looking to locate their operations in Virginia have canceled their plans, and the blame lies with the recent travel ban put in place by the Trump administration, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Wednesday.

Addressing the 25th Annual Economic Conference at the Fairview Park Marriott in Falls Church, McAuliffe declined to identify the companies, citing a confidentiality agreement, but he said one was a manufacturing company and the other was agriculture related. Both contacted him on Tuesday canceling an upcoming visit to choose sites within the state.

McAuliffe discussed what happened in greater detail with the Washington Business Journal afterward. He said the executive order issued Friday afternoon by President Donald Trump — that at least temporarily blocks entry into the United States for citizens of seven predominately Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — has had, and will continue to have, a “chilling effect” on businesses…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » McAuliffe: Trump travel ban…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal