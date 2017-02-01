McAuliffe: Trump travel ban has ‘chilling effect’ on business, says state lost two companies

Two overseas companies looking to locate their operations in Virginia have canceled their plans, and the blame lies with the recent travel ban put in place by the Trump administration, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Wednesday.

Addressing the 25th Annual Economic Conference at the Fairview Park Marriott in Falls Church, McAuliffe declined to identify the companies, citing a confidentiality agreement, but he said one was a manufacturing company and the other was agriculture related. Both contacted him on Tuesday canceling an upcoming visit to choose sites within the state.

McAuliffe discussed what happened in greater detail with the Washington Business Journal afterward. He said the executive order issued Friday afternoon by President Donald Trump — that at least temporarily blocks entry into the United States for citizens of seven predominately Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — has had, and will continue to have, a “chilling effect” on businesses…