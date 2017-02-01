Nestlé U.S. relocating HQ, more than 700 jobs to Rosslyn

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe confirmed on Wednesday that international food and beverage maker Nestlé S.A.’s U.S. division has signed on as an anchor tenant at Monday Properties’ 1812 N. Moore St. in Rosslyn, a major economic development win for the commonwealth at a time when uncertainty reigns over Northern Virginia’s sluggish office market.

McAuliffe was scheduled to make the announcement at the 35-story tower Wednesday afternoon, but he gave up the news during an economic conference in Falls Church in the morning.

“They are going down to Arlington to a big building that was built before sequestration,” McAuliffe said. “That building had been vacant for four years.”

The company will initially lease 206,000 square feet in the building, or about 40 percent, with plans to expand to more than 250,000 square feet over time. The move of Nestle’s U.S. headquarters from Glendale, California, will shift nearly 750 jobs to 1812 N. Moore St., where Nestle plans to invest almost $40 million…