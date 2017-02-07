7:29 am, February 7, 2017
Maryland casino revenue reaches $126.2M in January

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 7, 2017 7:12 am 02/07/2017 07:12am
MGM National Harbor’s first full operating month had the expected negative revenue effect on its two closest competitors, but Maryland casinos still saw overall growth year-over-year in January thanks to the newest gambling floor.

The state’s six casinos generated $126.2 million in revenue in January, up 42.8 percent from January 2016. MGM National Harbor, which opened Dec. 8, led the way with $48.8 million.

Excluding MGM, the casino revenue decreased year-over-year by nearly $11 million, or 12.4 percent.

Maryland Live Casino saw a year-over-year drop for the second straight month, generating $44 million in January, down just over $8 million, or 15.6 percent. Maryland Live is the closest casino to National Harbor.

Likewise, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore saw a year-over-year decrease of 14.5 percent to $20.2 million in revenue in January. That comes after Horseshoe realized a 9.1 percent increase in December despite MGM National Harbor opening.

Officials at both Maryland Live and Horseshoe…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Maryland casino revenue reaches…
