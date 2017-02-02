Marriott CEO talks about impact of Trump, travel ban on hospitality

Marriott International Inc. CEO Arne Sorenson didn’t go to business school. Rather, he studied law at the University of Minnesota and practiced in mergers and acquisitions litigation before joining Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR).

As we’ve pointed out before, that M&A experience came in handy two decades later, when Sorenson was instrumental in guiding a blockbuster deal to create the largest hotel company in the world. Marriott’s $13 billion acquisition of Stamford, Connecticut-based Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. closed last fall, and Sorenson now helms a hospitality giant with a $30 billion market capitalization, even as he oversees plans for a new corporate headquarters in downtown Bethesda.

Sorenson was in Boston this week to speak at Harvard Business School. During a break in HBS sessions, he sat down with Real Estate Editor Catherine Carlock of our sister paper, the Boston Business Journal, for a wide-ranging conversation, cut and edited below for clarity. He talked about…